Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Brooklyn FI LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.88. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $135.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.