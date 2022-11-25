Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

