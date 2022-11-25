Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 171.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57,057 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,336. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.