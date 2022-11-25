Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 16,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 307,414 shares.The stock last traded at $155.14 and had previously closed at $154.09.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $153.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

