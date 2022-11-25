Vasu Raja Sells 12,775 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of American Airlines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

