Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Textron by 711.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after buying an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after buying an additional 1,126,776 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Textron by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 385,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Textron Stock Up 0.4 %

Textron Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. 597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,525. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

