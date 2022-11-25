Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.15. 14,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

