Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 7,480 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,123. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.