Vectors Research Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,836 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SDY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

