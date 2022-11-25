Vered Bisker-Leib Sells 14,929 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vered Bisker-Leib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Vered Bisker-Leib sold 2 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $8.72.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $551.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

