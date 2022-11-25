Verge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.63 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $40.34 million and $1.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,603.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00452556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00123292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00828256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00691139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00242594 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,391,650 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

