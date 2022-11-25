Vertcoin Market Cap Achieves $9.55 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $20,545.24 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,484.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00471269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00120624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00822424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00696746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00238902 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,526,335 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

