Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,799 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 2.2% of Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,541,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vertiv by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -230.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.66%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.