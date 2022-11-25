Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
VICR has been the topic of several other research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Vicor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.00.
Vicor stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. Vicor has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84.
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
