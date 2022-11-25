Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Down 4.8%

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 1,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 235,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $7,464,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 30.3% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 182,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

