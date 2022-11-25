Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.80. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $542.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $184,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

