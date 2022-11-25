Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 172,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,196,436 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.
Vipshop Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
