Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 172,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,196,436 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vipshop

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vipshop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.