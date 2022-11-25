Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Raised to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.60) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.36) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 210 ($2.48).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 171.30 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 137.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.48. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 390.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

