Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 20,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.05 and its 200 day moving average is $201.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

