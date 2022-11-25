VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $110,500.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli bought 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $112,874.11.

On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli bought 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.

On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $244,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $101,593.56.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

VOXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.