VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $110,500.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli bought 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $112,874.11.
- On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli bought 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.
- On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $244,750.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $101,593.56.
VOXX International Stock Performance
Shares of VOXX stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VOXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
