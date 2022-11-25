Walken (WLKN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.14 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Walken has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $1.39 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

