Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $454,399.62 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $27.82 million and approximately $454,399.62 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00078126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

