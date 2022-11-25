Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTC WOSGF remained flat at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

