Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 6,345 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. 94,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263,837. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

