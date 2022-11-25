Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $738.00. 5,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $632.20 and its 200-day moving average is $643.14. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $939.41.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.