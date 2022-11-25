Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.17. 45,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
