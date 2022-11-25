Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

COP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $127.32. 62,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

