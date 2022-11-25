Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DUK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.72. 23,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,707. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

