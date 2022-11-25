Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Patria Investments by 690.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 188,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $912,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 5.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 61,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 335,392 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAX. TheStreet upgraded Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PAX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 2,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,716. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.86%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

