Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,482. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

