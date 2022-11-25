Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Universal Electronics worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 24.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,131. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a P/E ratio of 274.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UEIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

