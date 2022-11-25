Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $261,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 167,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,769,181. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

