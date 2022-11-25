Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after buying an additional 782,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.38. 141,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,769,181. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

