West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.11%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.