WhiteCoin Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.28 million and approximately $702,855.09 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00450123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001693 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018139 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.