Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $107.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WWD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.86.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $98.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Woodward

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.85 per share, for a total transaction of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,885. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,127,640. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

