World Mobile Token (WMT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $340,139.69

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $44.66 million and approximately $340,139.69 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023729 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,734,274 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.