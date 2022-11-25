Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $923.45 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $301.34 or 0.01823250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $923.45 million and approximately $87.23 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,064,482 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

