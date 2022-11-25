Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.63 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $301.25 or 0.01818765 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $926.18 million and $82.63 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,074,427 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

