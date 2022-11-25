Wrapped Cardano Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and $36,952.48 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,429,979,480 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.30918102 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $36,519.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

