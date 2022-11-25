Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,385 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $63,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 162,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,602 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

XEL stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.