Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Xunlei Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.