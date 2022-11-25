Zambesigold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114,777.41 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $124.49 million and $114,777.41 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00006787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

