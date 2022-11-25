Zcash Price Hits $41.48 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $654.62 million and approximately $44.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $41.48 or 0.00251044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00088619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,779,769 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

