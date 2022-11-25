Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 454,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,125. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.