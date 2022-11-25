ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CNET opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.49. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Further Reading

