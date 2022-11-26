1,486 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 127,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $201.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.