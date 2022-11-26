18,576 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Bought by Mirova

Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,330 shares of company stock worth $1,182,774. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

