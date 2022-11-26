1irstGold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.03 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for approximately $62.16 or 0.00376607 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $10,089.17 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.98 or 0.08348339 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.32 or 0.29938877 BTC.

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

