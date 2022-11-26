475,000 Shares in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Bought by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 3.19% of Evergreen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evergreen during the second quarter valued at $9,900,000. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergreen Stock Performance

EVGR stock remained flat at $10.18 during trading on Friday. Evergreen Co. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Evergreen Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

